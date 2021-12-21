Linwood B. Washburn 1950 – 2021 LEWISTON – It is with great sadness that the family of Linwood Washburn announces his passing on Dec. 15, 2021 after a brief illness and a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 71. Linwood was born on August 6, 1950, in Durham to Robert and Nolia Washburn (née White). He was the fifth of six surviving children. He attended Durham Schools and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1967. That year he also married the love of his life, Earlene Enman. They were partners in life for 51 years. He worked at Bath Iron Works for 38 years, retiring in 2015. Linwood enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing for brook trout, attending the races at Oxford Speedway, caring for his many pets, and most of all sharing a laugh and spending time with family. Linwood Washburn was a deep man of faith. Linwood is survived by his wife Earlene; children Jeremy, Randall (and wife Tammy), Rodney, and Jaqueline; his grandchildren Tyler, Madison, and Morgan; brothers William and David and sister Margie. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Robert and James, and his sister June. On line condolences can be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com The family would like to invite all who cared for Linwood to attend his calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 23, at Crosman’s Funeral Home in Lisbon Falls, between 5 and 7 p.m.. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home also. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. Those wishing may make memorial donations in his memory to: The Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

