Marilyn Jean (Cunningham) Coombs 1939 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Marilyn Jean (Cunningham) Coombs, 81, of Bath passed into eternity on Dec. 17, 2021 in Brunswick. She was born on Dec. 25, 1939 to Carl and Phyllis (Harford) Cunningham in Bath, Maine. Marilyn grew up in Five Islands where she was Salutatorian of her graduating class. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Ronald (Ron) Coombs; children Michael (Kathy), Ronald Jr. (Eunice), Pamela, Brenda, Jacqueline (Robert Jr.), Steven (Renee) and Sandra (Gifford); grandchildren Kathleen, Ronald 3rd, Brian, Donovan, Cory, Michelle, Matthew, Molena, Richard, Patrick (Toni), Robert 3rd, Steven Jr., Kayla (Kyle), Tyler, Andrew, Gifford 3rd and Arianna; 10 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Dan, brother-in-law Walter (Phyllis), sister-in-law Carol; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marcia. Her early career for many years was bookkeeper, record keeper, dispatcher for Ron’s taxi business (Independent Cab Company). She worked over 20 years at Bath Memorial Hospital and Mid Coast Hospital as a cook until health problems forced her to retire early. Marilyn and Ronald married in 1957 in Bath where they raised their large family. Every Sunday Marilyn would load up her children and return to her beloved Five Islands to spend the day with her mother and grandparents, these were memories her children will cherish for life. She was a devoted wife and mother and later grandmother and great- grandmother. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her husband including their 50th anniversery trip to Canada Niagara Falls. They often spent long weekends over the Memorial Day holiday reuniting with many members of their extended family enjoying barbeques and other activities. Marilyn and Ron attended First Baptist Church of Bath; as her greatest passion in life is she and Ron’s devotion to God. Each morning began with the two of them seated at the table reading aloud from the Bible. Thursday mornings their Pastor, Phil Burns joins them for prayer meetings. A Church service commemorating Marilyn will be held Dec. 28, 2021, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bath at 851 Washington St., Bath Maine; family and friends are welcome. A private burial will be at a later date in Georgetown. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

