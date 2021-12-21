Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis say they are “deeply saddened” by sexual assault allegations made against “Sex and the City” co-star Chris Noth.

In a joint statement shared to Instagram late Monday, the trio – who respectively played Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the franchise – wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” added the actresses, who are reprising their characters in HBO’s “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That.”

Two women recently accused Noth, who played Mr. Big in the romantic series, of separate assaults that allegedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. Both women, who remained anonymous, told the Hollywood Reporter that they were raped by the actor.

Noth, who has vehemently denied the allegations, was also axed Monday by CBS crime drama “The Equalizer” amid the reports, just days after Peloton dropped its ad featuring the actor. Talent agency A3 Artists also announced it had dropped the actor last week, telling Deadline “Chris Noth is no longer a client.”

Representatives of Noth could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

In a statement issued last week, Noth branded the allegations “categorically false” and told the Hollywood Reporter that the encounters were consensual.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross,” the 67-year-old actor said in the statement, adding: “I did not assault these women.”

The women, who reportedly do not know one another, approached the Hollywood Reporter separately, explaining that promotion around Noth reprising his role in the recent sequel had been a trigger for them.

On Monday, Universal Television and CBS said that Noth would no longer appear in “The Equalizer” series.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the companies wrote in a short statement to news outlets.

Noth played the recurring role of ex-CIA detective William Bishop in the CBS crime show, which also features Queen Latifah.

Last week, as Peloton dropped its commercial featuring Noth, actor Zoe Lister-Jones referred to him as a “sexual predator” in a post published to her Instagram account in which she documented her own experience with the actor while the two were on set filming “Law and Order” and alleged that he had a long-standing history of harassment.

“Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented,” Lister-Jones wrote. “Those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives.”