MINNEAPOLIS — Court officials are edging closer to dividing up pop superstar Prince ’s estate.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that November tax filings show the Internal Revenue Service and Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate administrator, have reached an agreement in November on the total value of Prince’s assets.
The specific number hasn’t been disclosed but it could be more than $100 million. The IRS last year determined Prince’s assets were worth $163.2 million. Comerica put the number at $82.3 million. IRS officials felt Comerica’s total was so low they imposed a $6.4 million accuracy penalty on the estate.
The Carver County probate court still must approve the agreement. The court is set to begin discussions in February on how to divide up the assets.
The estate likely will be divided between New York music company Primary Wave and Prince’s three oldest heirs or their families. Primary Wave bought out all or most of the interests of Prince’s three youngest siblings.
Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Carver County in April 2016. He didn’t have a will.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough police chief ready for proactive role
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough firefighter’s blood drive for niece comes amid severe shortage
-
Arts & Entertainment
Court officials edge closer to dividing Prince’s estate
-
Nation & World
U.K. data suggests omicron is less likely than delta to send people to the hospital
-
Business
Maine home sales fall, prices rise in November
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.