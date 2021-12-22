The organizers behind the Portland Thanksgiving Day 4 Miler know a thing or two about holiday traditions and lifting children’s spirits.

More than 1,000 runners participate each year in the foot race through the streets of downtown Portland. While the adult course is four miles, the popular kids race is a 1-kilometer course. It’s become an annual fall runners’ reunion and a friendly warmup before all the family gatherings and feasts.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

Proceeds from the event are used to help local charities such as Partners for World Health, Portland Trails and others. And this year, the organizers shared $1,000 of those proceeds with the Press Herald Toy Fund, another local institution that brings kids joy at the holidays.

The toy fund’s longtime executive director, Kathleen Meade, said she did not remember ever receiving a donation from the road race. And, she said, the generous gift was very much appreciated as the 72-year-old toy fund sprints to the finish line of its annual fundraising campaign.

Meade said donations continue to flow in, and more are needed, as the toy fund scrambles to get gifts to all the families that asked for help.

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In loving memory of my husband, Ted Brissette, missing you, Evelyn $150

Paul & Paula Schonewolf $150

In memory of Tyler Hallett, who so loved Christmas, Scott & Jayne (Hallett) Munson $250

In memory of our moms, Kay and Jean $100

Lisa $50

In memory of Clyde and Leone Burnell $50

Missing Tristan … all year round. Love, Susan and Michael $50

George P. Lessard $100

In loving memory of Roman Maxsimic, from Kathy, Tessa and Kara $50

In memory of Harry Burnham, who enjoyed kids and a good time! From Ted Baltas $50

In memory of Rita Baltas, from Ted Baltas $50

In honor of the late lamented, Hank, Ted and Walter $35

In memory of Joanne and Arthur LaRochelle (Nanny & Papa), from your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren $200

In memory of Bob Barrows, Cheryl Nanos, and Frank & Jane Nanos. Merry Christmas with love, we miss you. Becky & Madison $100

In loving memory of all family members. Cliff & Sherry Colville $200

The Spirit of Christmas! $200

In memory of Ann Rosen, who loved giving to this fund $100

Steve, Fiona and Henry $40

Walter Spencer $100

In loving memory of Rev. & Mrs Robert Haldane Sr., and our beloved Bentley. Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy $100

In loving memory of our parents Robert & Elizabeth Sawtelle and Daniel & Camilla Bellino, Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy $100

Peter & Kristen Lemay $50

In memory of Nanny Alice and Nana Joan $200

Anonymous $100

Charles & Gail Mason $100

In loving memory of Arthur & Nancy Gilbert, my Christmas past! Love, Debbie $50

In loving memory of our Christmas Angel, Adrienne Harris. Love, Mom & Dad $50

Anonymous $40

In memory of Joseph E. Poulin $40

Anonymous $500

Merry Christmas! Debbie Henry $50

In memory of my late mother-in-law, Janice Marie Muehle $40

In memory of my mother, Marilyn Marie Heald $40

Anonymous $75

Michael Record $25

In loving memory of my father, David A. Wheatland, from Becky $100

Happy Holiday! Pine State Elevator $500

Janice Brackett $20

A small amount but for a big smile to a child! Sandy and Ed L. $20

In memory of Jeremy, who loved Christmas! Deb G. $100

In memory of Papa/Dad Palombo. Miss you everyday! The Clement Family $100

In honor of Bill and Elise Hunnewell, from John $50

In loving memory of Charlotte & John LaCrosse, from Mimi $100

Anonymous $100

John & Lynda Wilson $100

Thank you for spreading the spirit of the holiday $1,500

Anonymous $50

In honor of Mom & Dad, #2 of the 12 C’s $120

In memory of our generous Uncle Al, from Bernadette Pesce $25

Merry Christmas from Ian & Leslie Leishman $100

In memory of my sisters, Diana, Christine & Carol, from Charlie & Cathy Toppi $50

Anna Cameron $25

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $500

In memory of Joe Bernier $200

The Redhunts $100

In memory of Dan & Josephine DiMatteo, from Daniel DiMatteo $150

In loving memory of Richard O’Leary, from Michael, Mark & Terry $1,706

Stephen Hammond $1,000

Grammy/Gigi XO $100

Merry Christmas to all and to a happy and healthy 2022! Rick & Janet Wolf $50

Barry & Pat Unnold $500

In memory of Judy Curran, Dad, Mom & Randy Mooers, who all made Christmas special! $50

In memory of Buckwheat, Cheetah-bop, Zeus, Murph-the-Surf, Muffin, Sammy, Pugslie & Crouton. Merry Christmas on the rainbow bridge! $50

Portland Thanksgiving Day 4 Miler $1,000

Anonymous $500

Steve, Sue & Charlie $30

In honor of Mr. Dan, who drives Bus 31 in Scarborough, from Amelia and Liam Odlin $50

Anonymous $20

Anonymous $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $173,486.53

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: