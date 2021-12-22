Portland Downtown announces Holiday Window Display winners

Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine store on Exchange Street was named the Overall Winner in this year’s Holiday Window Display competition sponsored by Portland Downtown, prompting judges to say, “It doesn’t get more ‘Holidays in Maine’ than red/green buoys and a tree of lobster ornaments! … the exterior garland and twinkling lights set this window apart from the rest.”

Other winners in the annual contest were The Thirsty Pig, which was the Community Choice; Maine College of Art & Design for Best Theme; Juju, Most Original; Sweet Grass Winery & Distillery, Best Use of Product; Life Is Good, Most Likely to Spread Joy; The Blue Lobster and Colby Co. Engineering, in a tie for Most Likely to Have a Blue Christmas; Gus & Ruby Letterpress, Most Likely to “Let it Snow” in Portland; Uncommon Paws, Best Use of Color; Mocean, Most Likely to Steal Christmas; and Crystal Joys, Best Use of Wrapping Paper.

Bath Industrial Sales marks 50 years in business

Bath Industrial Sales celebrated its silver anniversary Dec. 17, having serviced the Midcoast area with quality power tools to DIY-ers and professional contractors alike for half a century. Co-owners Tina Goodman and Hal Hammond, their employees and other celebrants marked the occasion with a barbeque and cake last Friday.

Founded by Steve and Anne Hammond and John and Sandra Grill in 1971, the business moved to its current location at 56 New Meadows Road in 1976. With 35 full- and part-time employees, the business provides jobs ranging from local high school students to semi-retired veterans.

Deputy secretary of state joins Preble Street board of directors

Maine’s deputy secretary of state is a new face on the board of directors at Preble Street in Portland, which provides services to people experiencing problems with homelessness, housing and hunger.

Joann Bautista, who is the policy advisor and deputy secretary of state, joined the board of directors. Bautista formerly worked as advocacy director at Preble Street. Joel Landry was promoted to director of Huston Commons, a Preble Street Housing First program. He was previously the first shift supervisor and has been with Preble Street since 2016. Danielle Smaha joined Preble Street as communications director. She most recently served as director of marketing and communications at Manomet, an environmental nonprofit in Brunswick. Tom Van Dzura joined Preble Street as director of finance. Most recently he was a full-time instructor in the Department of Business Administration and Accounting at St. Michael’s College, focusing on nonprofit and managerial accounting. Tim Webber was promoted to information technology and systems director from information technology and systems manager, and has been with Preble Street since 2015. Grieving children benefit from Falmouth-based grant Ten children served by The Center for Grieving Children will receive grief peer support services for an entire year at no cost to their families following a donation of $10,000 by Falmouth’s National Housing Insurance Group. The center is a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe space, support, outreach and education to grieving children, teens and families in Southern Maine. Robert Baldacci, an account executive for the insurance group, received a $5,000 donation for The Center for Grieving Children after submitting an appeal to Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2021 Make More Happen Awards. After a story was posted on the official Make More Happen microsite, National Housing Insurance Group was given the chance to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign.

