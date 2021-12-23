Maine health officials reported 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Thursday, ahead of a holiday weekend that could exacerbate the worst surge the state has seen during the pandemic.

With the new cases, the seven-day average now stands at 910, up from 691 cases on average this time last month, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, Maine has logged 140,536 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,472 deaths since the pandemic began.

It was only three months ago that Maine saw its 1,000 COVID-related death, and now the state is rapidly closing in on 1,500. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday that the biggest growth in deaths has been in younger individuals, people in their 40s and 50s, who are unvaccinated. Even with the high numbers of deaths recently, though, Maine trails only Hawaii and Vermont for the lowest COVID-19 deaths per capita of any state.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but they remain at a sustained high level, putting extra strain on health care facilities and their staff members all over the state. As of Wednesday, there were 374 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals, including 124 in critical care and 60 on ventilators. There have been at least 350 people in the hospital with COVID-19 for 17 consecutive days and at least 100 critical care patients for 21 straight days. On Wednesday, eight children were among those hospitalized.

Many hospitals have begun receiving help from Maine National Guard members, and the Biden Administration announced this week that it would send ambulance teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to eight facilities to assist with transporting patients out of hospitals to free up space. It’s still unclear when those teams will arrive.

Although the current surge of new cases in Maine has been driven by the delta variant, health officials expect the omicron variant to soon become the dominant strain. The U.S. CDC has estimated that as many as 3 out of every 4 new cases is omicron, which has proven to be even more highly transmissible than delta but possibly milder. Even if omicron does end up leading to milder symptoms for most who contract it, hospitalizations and deaths could remain high simply because so many more people may be infected.

Both Shah and Ryan Tewhey, who heads the research team at The Jackson Laboratory that’s conducting most of the genomic sequencing to detect variants, said it’s likely only a matter of time before omicron supplants delta here.

Across the U.S., cases have increased by 74 percent in the last month, from 92,438 cases per day on average to 161,261 cases, the highest it’s been since the beginning of September. The rate over the last seven days is 340 cases for every 100,000 people. Maine, with 486 cases per 100,000 people, ranks 10th over that time, but all states in the Northeast and Rust Belt states are being hard hit.

The number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals has increased as well, to the highest level in more than two months, and that rise is expected to continue because hospitalizations often lag behind case spikes.

Shah urged Maine residents to “be smart about omicron,” and to continue taking safety precautions when gathering. The Maine Medical Association, which represents the state’s physicians, also pleaded for Mainers to wear masks in public and private indoors gatherings when possible and to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t already done so.

Demand for vaccinations has been strong in recent weeks. The state has been administering an average of more than 9,000 doses per day over the last seven days and roughly 75 percent of those shots have been boosters.

Overall, Maine has administered 953,132 final doses of vaccines, which represents 70.9 percent of all residents, and 440,739 boosters, which accounts for 32.8 percent. Even with that high rate, there are many areas of the state where rates are much lower. Franklin, Piscataquis and Somerset counties, for instance, have yet to reach a rate of 60 percent fully vaccinated, and five other counties are still below 65 percent. There are still more than 325,000 residents over the age of 5 who are eligible for the vaccine but haven’t gotten it.

