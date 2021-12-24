As a frequent traveler, I experience many airport baggage claim systems, and for years have considered our airport’s system to be among the worst.

Terrible communications and dependable delays can be expected, but those of Dec. 19 are worthy of a novel’s opening.

Picture this: It’s about midnight. Southwest passengers drift among the three carousels. Suddenly, the public address system apologizes for delays, explaining that only two employees are deploying the baggage. Eventually the light and beeper in carousel C start up, then stop. They start up again, the carousel moves, and about eight bags emerge, then it stops. No public address.

A rumor spreads that the carousel broke. No public address. People drift to B. It too beeps and lights up, stops as one bag emerges. No public address. A rumor spreads that this carousel broke. Another rumor: Go to carousel A. Nope. It lights up with “United.” No public address.

I’ve known Mainers to be expectantly patient and courteous, and so a quiet confusion persists. As time moved toward 1 a.m., I leave, for I live in Portland. Other Mainers were not as fortunate.

As a management consultant, I recognize signs of capability and of the opposites. I’d like to suggest the word that managers everywhere, even uninterested ones, dread: incompetence. It’s embarrassing for Portlanders, and for Mainers, as well as inconvenient and disruptive. Time for a change.

Doug McCown

Portland

