I am a retired registered nurse and lactation consultant. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, I am surprised that there is not more publicity about the importance of COVID vaccines for pregnant and lactating women. Unvaccinated pregnant women are frequently seriously ill from COVID-19 and at higher risk for delivering premature babies.

Vaccinated women pass anti-COVID-19 antibodies to their fetus through the placenta. Breastfeeding women pass antibodies to their babies in breast milk. Neonatologists recommend breast milk for the tiniest babies to prevent infection.

Pregnant and lactating women can help prevent COVID-19 infections in their babies by getting the vaccine and booster.

Bonnie Jewett

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: