FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

2. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

5. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

6. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

7. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon)

8. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

9. “An Ederly Lady is Up to No Good,” by Helene Turston (Soho)

10. “The First Blade of Sweetgrass,” by Suzanne Greenlaw & Gabriel Frey (Tilbury)

Paperback

1. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

2. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

3. “The Searcher,” by Tana French (Penguin)

4. “The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor)

5. “Writers & Lovers,” by Lily King (Grove)

6. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)

7. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

8. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

9. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

10. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Call Us What We Carry,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

4. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

5. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones et al (One World)

6. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

7. “The Confidence Men,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

9. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf)

10. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)

Paperback

1. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

2. “The Mushroom at the End of the World,” by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (Princeton)

3. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

4. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

5. “Good Boy,” by Jennifer Finney Boylan (Celadon)

6. “Is This Anything?,” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon)

7. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

8. “The Quiet Americans,” by Scott Anderson (Anchor)

9. “Why Fish Don’t Exist,” by Lulu Miller (Simon)

10. “The Lost Pianos of Siberia,” by Sophy Roberts (Grove)

— Longfellow Books, Porland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »