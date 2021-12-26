As a person in long-term recovery and an advocate in the recovery movement, I feel more needs to be done to stop the drug overdose crisis. One thing we can do is support the expansion of the state’s Good Samaritan law.
This law currently protects a person who has overdosed and a person who calls for help from getting into legal trouble for certain crimes. The idea is to encourage people to call 911 for help. This is great!
But people are still afraid to call if someone has an overdose. It’s because the law doesn’t cover everyone at the scene of the overdose.
The Good Samaritan expansion bill pending in the Legislature, proposed by Sen. Chloe Maxmin, is meant to ensure that the caller and other people at the scene of the overdose do not get into legal trouble for nonviolent crimes.
If people knew that there were no repercussions when trying to save a life, more people would feel comfortable calling for help. I believe our purpose on this earth is to help others and no good intention should be punished.
We must expand the protections provided by Maine’s Good Samaritan law. I am calling on all lawmakers to support these efforts during the upcoming second session of the 130th Maine Legislature. Only good could come from helping others.
Amanda Sherman
Presque Isle
