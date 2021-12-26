SCARBOROUGH –

Elizabeth Flannery passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, on Dec. 10, 2021.

Elizabeth was born on Nov. 18, 1954 in Baraboo, Wis., to Pauline and Robert Flannery, was raised in Portage, and attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and Portage High School. Her education continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received her undergraduate degree, MSW, and PhD. After completing her Doctorate in Psychology, she worked in the Psychiatry Department at the University of Vermont for two years before moving to Maine in 1989 and marrying her husband of 32 years, Michael Swords.

She and Michael had two children, Liam (born 1991) and Colin (1993), whom she loved very much. In addition to being a devoted mother, she established her private practice in Portland and continued her work until the time of her death.

Her thoughtfulness and compassion infused her relationships both personal and professional, as well as her volunteer work with Youth Alternatives and the Red Cross. A committed friend, she maintained lifelong relationships with friends from childhood (Julie, Darcy, Liz), graduate school (Bob, Alfred, Marie), and her years in Maine (Gloria and Fran). While deeply proud of her Wisconsin heritage, she embraced Maine’s beauty and traveled widely throughout the state. The highlight of these adventures was the family’s annual fall pilgrimage to Tomhegan Camps at Moosehead Lake.

An indefatigable traveler, the act of planning her next trip was a constant source of joy. Subsequent to vaccination, she and her husband traveled to Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., San Francisco, and Puerto Rico in the last six months. Previous journeys found the family in Thailand, England, Ireland, France, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, and just before the pandemic in Costa Rica.

A devoted therapist, in her leisure time she delighted in gardening, reading, following politics, cooking, and enjoying family dinners while listening to Leonard Cohen, Tommy Makem and the Clancy Brothers, and Bruce Springsteen.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two sons, Liam and Colin; her husband, Michael; her beloved brother, Mike and her sisters-in-law Nancy and Patricia.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

If you are so inclined, please consider a donation in her name to Gosnell House or Preble Street Resource Center.

