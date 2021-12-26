PORTLAND – James T. Foley, 82, of Portland, died at home Dec. 8, 2021.He was born in Portland Sept. 11, 1939, the son of Thomas C. and Mary (Corr) Foley. He attended school in Portland and South Portland, graduating from South Portland High School in 1957 and Maine Central Institute in 1958. He started at the University of Maine but left to join the Marine Corps.He spent four years in the Marines, travelling from Parris Island to Treasure Island and Borneo to Cuba, including Guantanamo Bay. He was stationed at Cherry Point North Carolina and while there shared a cubicle with future CNN anchor, Bernard Shaw. After his discharge, Jim went to work for the United States Postal Service, working mostly nights on Cape Elizabeth and South Portland mail.Jim was a life-member of the VFW 6859, AMVETS 25 and PVFL Harold T. Andrews Post. He enjoyed walking the Boulevard and Eastern Prom. He was an avid reader and as part of Operation Paperback, he sent over 10,000 books overseas to U.S. troops during the Iraq and Afghan wars. His favorite shipment went to his beloved Marines in Helmand Province. Jim was a fan of the Boston Braves, following them from the time they were in Boston all the way to Atlanta, always referring to them as, ”My Braves” He also enjoyed following the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots.Jim is survived by his sister, Joanne Foley of Los Angeles; as well as several cousins.There will not be any services at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring.Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Jim’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

