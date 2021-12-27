Actress Amber Heard has named her new dog after Australia’s outspoken Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, following a battle with the politician over pet quarantine during a visit to the country in 2015.
“Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!” Heard tweeted on Sunday, with a photo of her holding a large dog.
The skirmish six years ago was over the quarantine of two other pets during a trip by Heard and then husband, Johnny Depp.
Joyce, at the time the agriculture minister, captured global headlines when he threatened euthanization of Heard’s and Depp’s dogs – Pistol and Boo – after learning that they had been smuggled into the country on a private jet without being declared.
Joyce said they shouldn’t be exempt from quarantine laws just because Depp had been voted “the Sexiest Man Alive twice.” Depp later labeled Joyce “some kind of sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia.”
