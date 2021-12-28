Joseph W. McDonnell’s Maine Voices column of Dec. 18 is a lesson in anachronistic thinking. His assumption that reliability, affordability and addressing climate change compete directly with each other comes from a perspective that is grounded in an economic model of energy generation that has been promoted by the large power producers and has arguably caused the climate crisis.
Let’s review his assumption that large power plants are more efficient generators of electricity. He need only look back into Maine’s history to a time when multiple mills, built-in proximity to flowing water, were the engines of our prosperity. This was the prototypical model of how our economy will be driven by a more dispersed power generation schema where all contributing members create a more dynamic and cost-competitive market.
By shifting power generation of the few, to power generation done by many, we build both resiliency and sustainability into our infrastructure. This shift is currently being obstructed by reliance on Professor McDonnell’s idolized model. This model has also retarded our transformation to more sustainable power generation because it has failed to make enough investment in a more modern and digitally adaptable electric grid. If our grid were more capable of consuming the investments that small-scale solar providers are willing to make, then the laws of supply and demand would reduce the cost of electricity.
Maine cannot expect that large wholesale providers of electricity will embrace more competition when it threatens their existence. Maine needs Pine Tree Power.
Tracy Floyd
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
With reprieve from vaccine mandate, Maine high school wrestlers hit the mat
-
Editorials
Our View: Bringing high tech to the Maine woods
-
Times Record
Ron Chase: Hiking the new trails on Ragged Mountain
-
Toy Fund
Donations top $200,000 for Toy Fund
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Service members’ free speech rights unfairly restricted
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.