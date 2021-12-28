Joseph W. McDonnell’s Maine Voices column of Dec. 18 is a lesson in anachronistic thinking. His assumption that reliability, affordability and addressing climate change compete directly with each other comes from a perspective that is grounded in an economic model of energy generation that has been promoted by the large power producers and has arguably caused the climate crisis.

Let’s review his assumption that large power plants are more efficient generators of electricity. He need only look back into Maine’s history to a time when multiple mills, built-in proximity to flowing water, were the engines of our prosperity. This was the prototypical model of how our economy will be driven by a more dispersed power generation schema where all contributing members create a more dynamic and cost-competitive market.

By shifting power generation of the few, to power generation done by many, we build both resiliency and sustainability into our infrastructure. This shift is currently being obstructed by reliance on Professor McDonnell’s idolized model. This model has also retarded our transformation to more sustainable power generation because it has failed to make enough investment in a more modern and digitally adaptable electric grid. If our grid were more capable of consuming the investments that small-scale solar providers are willing to make, then the laws of supply and demand would reduce the cost of electricity.

Maine cannot expect that large wholesale providers of electricity will embrace more competition when it threatens their existence. Maine needs Pine Tree Power.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: