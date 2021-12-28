An Associated Press article recently published in the Press Herald (“Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism,” Dec. 21, Page A3) states that the Biden administration – using the justification that a few Jan. 6 Washington rioters had military connections – is now directing military commanders to review the online social media accounts of their service members. If it is brought to officials’ attention that a service member may have reposted or even “liked” a posting from what officials have determined is “an extremist group,” the service member could face expulsion.
The most disturbing part is that there is no precise determination about what constitutes an extremist group, so even religious groups could be included. As a retired Navy veteran with three children currently serving in the military, I’m deeply concerned at the Biden administration’s directive for the military to purge so-called extremists from the military.
We’ve seen how internet trolls have destroyed people’s reputations and livelihoods by digging up their present or past online activity. Now military careers could be destroyed if a service member does not adhere to the new woke ideology the Biden administration is trying to impose.
Ted Sirois
Saco
