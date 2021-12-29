In his opinion piece (Maine Voices, Dec. 21), Jerome A. Collins started what should be a rational discussion about how moving taxable property into land trust ownership affects local property taxes. The questions he raised should be addressed head on, rather than attacking him.
Having property for outdoor recreation is beneficial to communities. Over time, conserved land is often developed for walking trails, bike riding and even the construction of buildings, all of which affect wildlife habitat.
How do we define “conserved” land? A land donor in a small town on Mount Desert Island imposed deed restrictions to prohibit development of trails, preferring that her 150 donated acres be reserved for wildlife. Land transfers often come with deed restrictions that are forgotten, overlooked or ignored.
The new wave of land conservation has gone beyond passive holding of property in conservation to active education and engagement in the community on issues determined by its leadership to be of importance.
When land trust properties are used for income generation, it is not unreasonable to consider subjecting the buildings to local property tax. Some land trusts have adopted a “business model,” making their structures pay for their maintenance and upkeep through rentals.
It would be a positive thing for a dialogue to be opened on this issue both locally, in any community with a local land trust, and at the legislative level. Dialogue can be healthy. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust could show some leadership on this matter. Criticizing those who initiate the dialogue is unproductive.
Susan Graham
Kennebunkport
