It is time for a statewide mandate that requires all school-age children to be vaccinated.
My grandson, a Falmouth High School sophomore who is fully vaccinated, has just tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID because he is forced to take classes with the unvaccinated – those whose parents are ignorant and refuse to accept the scientific studies that show COVID-19 and its variants to be highly contagious.
My grandson, whose immune system is compromised, is in danger of becoming seriously ill even though he’s vaccinated, all because of others’ renegade notions of freedom and self-determination.
If individuals in the state of Maine are not capable of sound critical thinking when it comes to this COVID-19 pandemic, then our state legislators have the responsibility to enact a strong vaccine mandate for the common good!
Marie Matson
Portland
