I’m always amazed by politicians like Sen. Joe Manchin who use fiscal responsibility, or a desire not to create a nation of people who are looking for entitlements, as a reason to vote against programs that help the working class. President Biden’s Build Back Better plan is designed to help people who are working as hard as they can to support their families but are constantly falling behind. If you are working 40 hours a week at minimum wage in most states in this country, you cannot meet your basic needs. That’s a fact.

Manchin and like-minded politicians have no problem throwing cash at the military or big corporations and never hesitate to give tax breaks to the millionaires and billionaires, but they totally turn their backs on the people who do the real work in this country.

Manchin and his fellow “no” votes are pathetic hypocrites. They wrap themselves in the flag and the Bible, but they are neither patriotic nor Christian when they turn their backs on the working poor.

Instead of strutting in front of every TV camera pretending to be looking out for the good of the country, they should take a good look at what they really stand for and who they really support – and it’s not the working poor.

Sen. Manchin and his supporters should hang their heads in shame.

Ann Pelosi

Westbrook

