I’m always amazed by politicians like Sen. Joe Manchin who use fiscal responsibility, or a desire not to create a nation of people who are looking for entitlements, as a reason to vote against programs that help the working class. President Biden’s Build Back Better plan is designed to help people who are working as hard as they can to support their families but are constantly falling behind. If you are working 40 hours a week at minimum wage in most states in this country, you cannot meet your basic needs. That’s a fact.
Manchin and like-minded politicians have no problem throwing cash at the military or big corporations and never hesitate to give tax breaks to the millionaires and billionaires, but they totally turn their backs on the people who do the real work in this country.
Manchin and his fellow “no” votes are pathetic hypocrites. They wrap themselves in the flag and the Bible, but they are neither patriotic nor Christian when they turn their backs on the working poor.
Instead of strutting in front of every TV camera pretending to be looking out for the good of the country, they should take a good look at what they really stand for and who they really support – and it’s not the working poor.
Sen. Manchin and his supporters should hang their heads in shame.
Ann Pelosi
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
With reprieve from vaccine mandate, Maine high school wrestlers hit the mat
-
Editorials
Our View: Bringing high tech to the Maine woods
-
Times Record
Ron Chase: Hiking the new trails on Ragged Mountain
-
Toy Fund
Donations top $200,000 for Toy Fund
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Service members’ free speech rights unfairly restricted
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.