REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Biden’s new puppy, Commander, got his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps – and some time frolicking on the beach – on Tuesday.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden took the German shepherd on a walk near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Commander was born Sept. 1 and arrived at the White House last week, a birthday gift from the president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Biden introduced Commander in a tweet. He turned 79 in November.
Commander is the third German shepherd Biden has welcomed to the White House. Champ died in June at age 13. The other dog, Major, 3, now lives with family friends in Delaware after behaving aggressively while living at the White House.
The Bidens are spending the holidays between their homes in Delaware.
