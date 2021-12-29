LISBON — Levi Tibbetts scored 23 points and went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line as Lisbon defeated Boothbay 59-41 in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game Wednesday.

Mason Booker scored 16 points as the Greyhounds (4-1) took a 25-19 lead at halftime.

Gryffin Kristan and Kayden Ames each scored 13 points for Boothbay (0-2) and were flawless at the free-throw line, with Kristan going 7-for-7 and Aimes going 4-for4.

