LISBON — Levi Tibbetts scored 23 points and went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line as Lisbon defeated Boothbay 59-41 in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game Wednesday.
Mason Booker scored 16 points as the Greyhounds (4-1) took a 25-19 lead at halftime.
Gryffin Kristan and Kayden Ames each scored 13 points for Boothbay (0-2) and were flawless at the free-throw line, with Kristan going 7-for-7 and Aimes going 4-for4.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Lisbon boys basketball tops Boothbay
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Sanford tops Kennebunk in boys’ basketball, 70-59
-
Nation & World
Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest
-
Nation & World
Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged
-
Maine Mariners
Kile scores four in season debut as Mariners hold off Worcester, 9-7