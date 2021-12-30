The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.
Meanwhile, the U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on Saturday, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to New Year’s Day 2022.
Starting in the new year, the U.S. is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration. The U.S. is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds.
