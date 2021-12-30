On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, Thomas Richard Howe – beloved husband, father and grandfather – passed away at the age of 87.

Tom was born on April 7, 1934, in Yarmouth, Maine, to Charles and Ethel Howe.

Tom graduated from South Portland High School in 1952. After high school, he worked at Maine General Hospital where he met Margaret Coffey, a registered nurse. They married April 9, 1955. He went to work at J.J. Nissen Baking Company in Portland and retired from there after 30 years. He spent eight years serving in the National Guard.

Always with a camera in hand, Tom enjoyed photography. Before the advent of colored film, he took black and white portraits and hand-colored them. He has taken pictures of the graduating seniors at several local high schools and did portrait work for church directories.

Tom also enjoyed working with his hands. He restored an old wooden boat, which his family used for years on their annual vacation. He also made a refracting telescope which he used to take pictures of the moon.

Tom Howe came to faith in Jesus Christ in 1970. With a zeal for evangelism, he led several people to the Lord. He was always on the lookout for ways he could help people materially and spiritually. This legacy still bears fruit today in his children and grandchildren as well as those he discipled.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers and sister. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy; children Debbie, Jeff and MJ Howe, Pam and John Miner; and grandchildren Scott, Ryan, Shara, Christopher and his wife Rachel, Ashley and Aidan.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tree of Life Church Assembly of God, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Maine, with memorial service to follow at the same location.

Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared with Tom’s family at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, donations can be made to Bridges for Peace, P.O. Box 410037, Melbourne, FL 32941 or www.bridgesforpeace.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: