SMITHFIELD – Goff Richard French passed away at home on Dec. 22, 2021. He was born to Richard Mantor French and Elizabeth Armina (Corson) French in Farmington, Maine on Sept. 21, 1950. Goff spent his professional life as a Civil Engineer, working for the State of Maine, but his main loves were family, education, camping, and running. He ran track and cross country at Williams High School in Oakland and later joined the track team at the University of Maine at Orono, where he earned a B.S. in Engineering. On September 2nd, 1972, he married Linda Handley and together they raised four children. Goff passed on his passion for running and learning to his children and ten grandchildren, dutifully supporting them through triumphs and disappointments, both personal and athletic. He was a member of the SAD 54 school board for several years, a head indoor track coach, member of the Smithfield Historical Society, and an active member and deacon at the Smithfield Baptist Church. Those he coached still speak of his kindness and even refer to him as Coach Dad. Up to his last day, he never stopped learning, caring – and of course, running. He will be deeply missed.﻿Goff is survived by his sister Hope Perkins, his stepsister Kathleen Allen, his father Richard, his wife Linda, and their children Heather Hoisington and husband Ben of Brunswick, Darren French and wife Gillian of Hermon, Colin French of Pittsfield, and Ceara Templin and husband John of Smithfield. Grandchildren Kaeden and Zoe Green, Eli and Zoe Hoisington, Jeremy, Lucas, and Rhys French, and Abigail, Hannah, and Grace Templin, the center of his later years, also survive him, as well as a special Aunt, Olive Corson, several nieces and nephews and cousins.His mother Elizabeth, his stepmother Dorothy French, and his brother Hugh French predecease him. ﻿There will be a memorial service on Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., at the Smithfield Baptist Church. Family requests that anyone who wishes to attend to please be mindful of social distancing. We would like everyone to be safe, so wearing a mask should be considered. There will be a reception to follow at the home of John and Ceara Templin at 42 Warren Point Lane, in Smithfield.﻿In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Smithfield Baptist Church, c/o Pat Elwell, 136 Quaker Ln, Smithfield, Maine 04978 or The Smithfield Maine Historical Society, Pat Elwell, Treasurer, 136 Quaker Ln, Smithfield, Maine 04978.

