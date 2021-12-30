Supporting the Locker Project

Winter overnight parking ban now in effect

No motor vehicle may be parked on any street in Westbrook for more than an hour between midnight and 6 a.m. through April 15, according to posting by the Westbrook Police Department.

Those without driveways can park in a number of local lots, including the American Legion parking lot on Dunn Street; Ash Street municipal lot; Bicentennial Park/Skate Park, William Clarke Drive next to Hannaford; Church Street municipal/Warren Congregational Church; Mechanic Street, behind CVS; Walker Memorial Library, Main Street; Warren Ball Field, Stevens Avenue; and Warren Pool, Main Street.

Library friends planning donation

Friends of Walker Memorial Library is donating hats and mittens for adults and children to a local nonprofit in January after a collection was taken at the holiday tree at the library.

The next friends meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the library, 800 Main St. Everyone is welcome.

Poets to entertain seniors

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in the community center at 426 Bridge St. Poets Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel will entertain and refreshments will be served.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 5, 1972, that George Manoogian tallied 20 points as Westbrook Blue Blazes defeated South Portland 61-53 in the Christmas basketball tournament final at the Expo in Portland.

