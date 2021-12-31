I read about the Biden-Harris Administration Trucking Action Plan and it shows me, once again, how out of touch they are with Main Street USA.
First, they have failed to acknowledge that a national test for marijuana drug tests must be done now.
Second, we have trained many drivers for their commercial driver’s license. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have now announced that on Feb. 7, our process will no longer be allowed. (Truck drivers will have to meet new requirements to get a license.) Another hurdle for our industry to attract more drivers.
These two actions, or lack of action, are estimated to cost the industry 100,000 potential drivers a year.
I am extremely disappointed in their leadership. We can do better.
Julian Coles
president, Allen and Coles Moving Systems
Portland
