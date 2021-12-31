2021 has been another difficult year for many, including Mainers. Many issues remain unresolved, including unpaid unemployment claims for claimants. Much needs to be fixed and reformed, including the Maine Department of Labor’s issues, among others. When people became unemployed, they should have been able to get unemployment benefits and/or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits while unemployed, without experiencing and enduring red-tape issues and enduring variable customer service.

Much must change to reform the DOL, Department of Health and Human Services, etc. Both departments got behind the curve to reform their bureaucracies and systems. Sadly, many people were caught in less-than-helpful bureaucratic red tape with user-unfriendly processes when filing weekly unemployment claims and getting needed social services. Many unemployment claims were either denied or unprocessed with locked-down accounts. It’s been evident that one can’t rely on their systems for needed services and so-called “benefits.” Additionally, Maine CareerCenters remain closed, except via advance appointment.

This has been going on for 1¾ years. Why? The “emergency” ended, yet CareerCenters remain closed while Mainers need better jobs and client services. Sadly, both DOL and DHHS continue to deserve failing grades for poor, unresponsive client services. Why are these issues ignored by this administration and Legislature?

Maine must do better in the New Year, with meaningful accountability and reforms, including to Laura Fortman’s Department of Labor. Many claimants were stiffed out of their benefits with system issues. All unacceptable! When is enough going to be enough? When and how will this administration and Maine’s Legislature indemnify all claimants?

David Hall

Cornish

