I drive Interstate 95 from Kennebunk to Bangor often and see more state trooper vehicles from Augusta north (where there is no traffic) than I do from the construction zone in South Portland south to Biddeford (where there is far more traffic).

In the past year, I’ve been noticing more and more crazy driving, the worst I’ve ever seen! Cars are going in excess of 90 miles an hour, weaving in and out of traffic and drag racing, and there is not one state trooper in sight.

There is an imbalance of Maine State Police presence where it counts. The Maine State Police need to show more presence in this critical area before there are unnecessary accidents.

Bob Asbell

Kennebunk

