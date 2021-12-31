Brenton H. Perow 1941 – 2021 GEORGETOWN – Brenton H. Perow, 80, died suddenly at home on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was born Jan. 29, 1941 in Bath. Brent lived in Georgetown and attended schools in Bath. He was the son of Hazel and Lawrence Perow. Brent was a lobsterman his entire life, fishing mainly out of Bay Point in Georgetown. Those who knew Brent, will remember him as a generous and loving individual. He was also a family man; from Red Sox games, trips to Santa’s Village and Storyland, coaching Little League and teaching his daughters to drive in the blueberry field behind their home in Georgetown. His style of teaching was full of kindness; patient and gentle which is exactly how he lived his days. Always humble, strong and accepting. He took immense pride in his three girls. His happiest moments were always on the ocean. Captain of the Westside for many years, his best times being with his granddaughter Erin working beside him in an unspoken and graceful rhythm. He was an active Master Mason with Solar Star Lodge beginning in 1998 until his death. During his lifetime Brent was a dedicated student at Wu Hsing Shan dojo where he studied Shotokan karate for many years. In his last years, he travelled regularly with his wife. Brent is survived by his loving wife Julia DeBery, the mother of his daughters Christine Coombs, with whom he maintained a wonderful friendship and his second wife, Suzie Wren. He is also survived by his beloved daughters; Lisa Bennett, Bethany Darling, his beloved granddaughter Erin Reno and sister Martha Macvane. In addition, Brent leaves behind an extended family of dear friends, nieces and nephews, cousins, stepsons and step grandchildren. Brent was predeceased by his parents Hazel and Lawrence, his sister Lynn and Mason and Wylie. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maine Lobstermen’s Association at http://www.mainelobstermen.org

