Christopher A. Read 1969 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Christopher A. Read, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine of cardiac arrest. Chris was born in 1969 to Allan and Vonnie Read of Jay, Maine. He was the oldest of two sons. In 1993 he married Karen and they had one son, Connor, in 1996. Chris found his calling in helping people, first by becoming a volunteer firefighter and EMT at the age of 18, and then becoming an RN in 1992. He continued his work in these fields as a 26-year member of the Bowdoinham Fire Department, and as an RN for The Cedars in Portland, Maine up until his untimely passing. Chris is survived by his wife Karen, their son Connor, his parents Allan and Vonnie, his brother Scott, and many, many other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Bowdoinham Fire Station, 57 Post Road, Bowdoinham, Maine. Please feel free to wear Hawaiian shirts or bright colors in honor of Chris’s love of all things Jimmy Buffett. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowdoinham Fire Department Fire Association.

