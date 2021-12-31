Rita C. Ketchum-Chubbuck 1929 – 2021 WISCASSET – Rita C. Ketchum-Chubbuck, 92, of Montsweag Valley Road passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. She was born in Bath on January 21, 1929, the daughter of Lorenzo and Dora L. (Ouellette) Collins. She graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1946 and later received an Associates Degree from Gorham State Teachers College. In 1949, she married William H. Ketchum Jr. One of Rita’s first jobs was as a bookkeeper at Sears, Roebuck and Company in Bath. She moved on to become the treasurer for St. Mary’s Credit Union and was instrumental in its growth and evolution into the Bath Area Credit Union. She later was an office manager for a medical practice, was self-employed as a tax preparer, and owned and operated Berrys Mill Yarns in West Bath. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and of Club 42 in Bath. She was also a very active Girl Scout troup leader while her children were growing up. In 1967, she led a group of the scouts to Expo ’67 in Montreal, Quebec. Rita’s first husband William H. Ketchum Jr. passed away in June of 1994. On December 29, 2000, she married Kenneth (“Tink”) Chubbuck who had been a friend of the family for many years. Rita was an avid reader. She was always working on multiple craft projects at the same time. She loved knitting, sewing, painting, traveling and especially spending time with friends and family. She and Tink traveled extensively in the United States and internationally in their RV and on cruises. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Chubbuck of Wiscasset; three daughters, Colleen White and her husband Tom of Portland, Maureen L. Ketchum of Methuen, Mass., and Kathleen Steele and her husband Robert Sr. of Broadway, NC.; one son, Matthew Ketchum and his wife Aida of Fort Worth, Texas.; one stepdaughter, Kendra Chubbuck and her husband John DeWitt of Isle Au Haut; two stepsons, Tim Chubbuck and his wife Patricia of Woolwich, and Fred Chubbuck of Woolwich; seven grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is predeceased by one stepson, Kenneth “Todd” Chubbuck. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St, Bath. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Wiscasset Public Library.

