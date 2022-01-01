BOSTON — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six of their games were postponed because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and a league shutdown, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit when Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored early in the third period.

Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots. The Bruins outshot the Sabres 41-24 to snap a two-game losing streak.

“We were in kind of a rut there,” Ullmark said of Boston falling behind. “But as the game went on, we got better and better.”

Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza returned from COVID-19 protocols and each had a goal for Buffalo. Alex Tuch added a power-play goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves for the Sabres, who have lost their last three games. Buffalo has dropped 10 of its last 11 against Boston (1-9-1).

Sabres Coach Don Granato also returned from protocol.

“We had a lot of guys come up good tonight,” he said, mentioning both Skinner and Hinostroza. “We have a lot of frustration, but a lot of things on the good side.”

With Boston trailing 3-1, Foligno lifted a backhander over Luukkonen for his first goal of the season. He looked toward the ceiling in jubilation after finally scoring.

“It felt great,” Foligno said. “It felt nice to be able to reward the guys with a goal. … To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to reset the mind.”

Hall tied it against his former team with a wrister from the slot.

Skinner rushed in for a rebound and slipped the puck past Ullmark’s glove to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Tuch’s first goal of the season made it 3-1 in the closing minute of the second, sending the Bruins to the dressing room at the end of the period to a smattering of boos.

The Sabres took the lead on Hinostroza’s goal just 6:33 into the game.

Buffalo kept Boston off the scoreboard despite committing a penalty in the opening minute of the first and second periods until Smith tied it by knocking in a rebound as he was falling to the ice.

FULL SQUAD

Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said his team was rejuvenated with the entire roster finally together after Coyle, the last player in protocol, returned to practice on Friday.

“With COVID taking you out, you’re a little more appreciative of what you have,” he said before the game. “I think there’s a little more excitement with the group being together for the first time since training camp.”

Afterward he said: “When you get results, obviously you feel you made the right decision.”

LINE SHUFFLE WORKS

Cassidy moved Smith to the first line and dropped David Pastrnak to the second.

“If it’s not working, we’ll move some pieces around,” Cassidy said in the morning.

NOTES: The Sabres reassigned defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen to their AHL affiliate. … Boston has 16 games scheduled this month, 10 at home. … The Bruins won the first two meetings between the teams this season by a combined score of 9-2. Their final regular-season matchup is scheduled for April 28 in Boston.

