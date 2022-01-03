In the last few weeks, I have seen many ads on TV opposing the idea of publicly owned utilities – in this case, publicly owned electricity transmission lines. The ads cite a large bill of billions that we, the public, supposedly will be stuck paying, plus interest and, always, higher utility bills.
This reminds me of the ads against the referendum opposing the recent Central Maine Power corridor. I understand the owners of CMP and their supporters spent more than $40 million opposing the referendum. I wonder if CMP will want the consumers to pay for those ads. And I wonder if CMP will want us to pay for their current television ads.
I lived for a few years in Wiggins, Colorado, while working. That area of Colorado had utilities provided by a cooperative owned by the consumers. We never lost power and we never had high utility bills. I think the public owning their utilities is better than always receiving higher bills for poor service.
David E. Dupree
North Waterford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
December tornadoes on the rise as ‘tornado alley’ appears to shift east
-
Local & State
New report shows omicron spreading in Maine as hospitalizations climb
-
Local & State
Police ask for help in search for missing Naples man
-
Nation & World
FDA OKs boosters for 12-to-15-year-olds as omicron surges
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco’s Sicard announces re-election bid for York County Commission
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.