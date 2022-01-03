In the last few weeks, I have seen many ads on TV opposing the idea of publicly owned utilities – in this case, publicly owned electricity transmission lines. The ads cite a large bill of billions that we, the public, supposedly will be stuck paying, plus interest and, always, higher utility bills.

This reminds me of the ads against the referendum opposing the recent Central Maine Power corridor. I understand the owners of CMP and their supporters spent more than $40 million opposing the referendum. I wonder if CMP will want the consumers to pay for those ads. And I wonder if CMP will want us to pay for their current television ads.

I lived for a few years in Wiggins, Colorado, while working. That area of Colorado had utilities provided by a cooperative owned by the consumers. We never lost power and we never had high utility bills. I think the public owning their utilities is better than always receiving higher bills for poor service.

David E. Dupree

North Waterford

