STONEHAM – $1.795 million

314 HORSESHOE POND RD.

3 Bed, 2 Full/2 Partial Bath, 3,998 SF

Winner of AIA’s National Honor Award of Excellence and the ALSA Residential Design Honor Award, this 1997 work by Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects is one with its surroundings. Sitting on 2.8 acres on the jetty of land that gives Horseshoe Pond its name, sightlines go to the eastern most boundary of the White Mountain National Forest. Two bedroom suites in the main home, detached 800+ SF studio, over 1,000 SF of exterior living space and 400’ waterfront with dock.

BRISTOL – $1.96 million

27 CLIFF RD.

4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 3,135 SF

Designed by its previous, architect owner to maximize ocean views at the entrance to Muscongus Bay, this home was built in 2011. It brings together simple lines and modern energy efficiency with nautical details and a classic shingle exterior. More fine aspects: two-car attached garage, third floor crow’s nest, high-end kitchen, large brick fireplace, energy efficient systems, radiant heat throughout and a deck with pergola and hot tub.

VINALHAVEN – $1.475 million

44 RIVER MOUTH RD.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2,334 SF

Designed by architect Tom Godfrey, this single-level, shingle-style summer residence sits on 50 acres with 500’ of oceanfront on the Mill River. Property includes a ramp/float and deep water mooring. Indoors, find dramatic vaulted ceilings and expansive use of windows and glass doors. Living room features a two-story granite fireplace, primary bedroom includes private bath and wood stove.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: