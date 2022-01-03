STONEHAM – $1.795 million
314 HORSESHOE POND RD.
3 Bed, 2 Full/2 Partial Bath, 3,998 SF
Winner of AIA’s National Honor Award of Excellence and the ALSA Residential Design Honor Award, this 1997 work by Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects is one with its surroundings. Sitting on 2.8 acres on the jetty of land that gives Horseshoe Pond its name, sightlines go to the eastern most boundary of the White Mountain National Forest. Two bedroom suites in the main home, detached 800+ SF studio, over 1,000 SF of exterior living space and 400’ waterfront with dock.
BRISTOL – $1.96 million
27 CLIFF RD.
4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 3,135 SF
Designed by its previous, architect owner to maximize ocean views at the entrance to Muscongus Bay, this home was built in 2011. It brings together simple lines and modern energy efficiency with nautical details and a classic shingle exterior. More fine aspects: two-car attached garage, third floor crow’s nest, high-end kitchen, large brick fireplace, energy efficient systems, radiant heat throughout and a deck with pergola and hot tub.
VINALHAVEN – $1.475 million
44 RIVER MOUTH RD.
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2,334 SF
Designed by architect Tom Godfrey, this single-level, shingle-style summer residence sits on 50 acres with 500’ of oceanfront on the Mill River. Property includes a ramp/float and deep water mooring. Indoors, find dramatic vaulted ceilings and expansive use of windows and glass doors. Living room features a two-story granite fireplace, primary bedroom includes private bath and wood stove.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Students, teachers return from winter break amid uncertainty
-
Times Record
Gardens Aglow display sees steady crowd, hopes to return to walking format next winter
-
College
Kirby Smart can rewrite legacy by ending Georgia’s title drought
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Senators-Kraken becomes 92nd NHL game postponed this season
-
Business
Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly