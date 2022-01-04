The Maine Council of Churches issued a public plea Tuesday calling on congregations statewide to do their part to reduce COVID-19 transmission, including by returning to virtual-only worship services.

The council also asked churches to preach clear messages about the importance of vaccination, booster shots and masking, and to offer church buildings as sites for vaccine clinics.

The council took action to show support for frontline health care workers who have been overworked and overwhelmed by the global pandemic that started two years ago.

“Churches must do their part to support beleaguered and exhausted nurses, doctors and health care staff struggling to meet the overwhelming demand for care caused by the pandemic and the surge of infection and hospitalization among the unvaccinated,” the council said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The council referred to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, which said the exhaustion and trauma that health care workers have endured during the pandemic have taken a serious toll on the mental and physical health of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

“This isn’t about sending care packages or Hallmark cards – though those are certainly nice,” said the Rev. Jane Field, executive director of the council. “It’s about making the difficult and necessary decision to return to virtual online worship services only and refrain from in-person church gatherings during this deadly surge.”

The council is governed by a board of directors and represents seven denominations: Episcopal, Unitarian-Universalist, United Church of Christ, United Methodist, Presbyterian, Evangelical Lutheran and Quaker.

Field, who is pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Windham, said pastors should be sending a clear message that getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing masks when in public, are “moral imperatives” for anyone who follows the commandment to “Love thy neighbor.”

And by hosting vaccine clinics, faith communities can “provide effective and meaningful relief and support to weary and overrun hospitals and their staff,” Field said.

The council urged Maine congregations to apply to host a community vaccination clinic through the state’s vaccine web portal at www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.

The council also urged the faithful to pray for health care workers on the front lines.

“But this is one of those times that prayers are not enough,” Field said. “It’s a time for sacrificial action. It’s a time to pray as if everything depends on God and act as if everything depends on us.”

