SOUTH PORTLAND — Anna Brown scored 13 points, including five free throws down the stretch, to help South Portland hold off Sanford, 51-42, in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday night.

The Red Riots (2-4) opened up a 26-20 halftime lead and led by as much as 17 in the third quarter before the Spartans (2-5) roared back and pulled within four on a couple occasions in the final minutes.

Ruth Boles added 12 points for South Portland.

Riley Hebler and Julissa McBarron both scored 14 points for Sanford.

OCEANSIDE 59, CAMDEN HILLS 33: Bailey Breen scored 20 points, while Audrey MacKie had 19 and the Panthers (7-0) cruised past the Windjammers (0-5) in Rockland.

Abby Waterman added eight points for Oceanside.

Matalin Luce had 13 points for Camden Hills.

MASSABESIC 47, BONNY EAGLE 28: Hannah Samson scored 12 points to power the Mustangs (4-2) past the Scots (3-4) in Standish.

Micaela Jacobs chipped in 11 points and Lydia Desrochers had 10.

EDWARD LITTLE 50, DEERING 33: Lexi Kelsea scored 12 points, and Layla Facchiano and Tess Robbins added 11 points apiece as the Red Eddies (2-5) cruised past the Rams (0-6) at Portland.

Maya Gayle scored 21 points for Deering. Ella McGowan added 10.

WINDHAM 48, THORNTON ACADEMY 41: Sarah Talon scored 19 points as the Eagles (4-3) used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Trojans (5-1) in Windham.

Addisen Sulikowski scored 29 points for Thornton Academy.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 63, SACOPEE VALLEY 20: Sarah Davis had 11 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers, as the Seagulls (6-0) jumped out to a 21-4 lead and cruised past the Hawks (1-5) in Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair led Old Orchard Beach with 18 points. Davis finished with 17 points and Summer St. Louis added 13.

Elyse Guptill had 10 points for Sacopee Valley.

GORHAM 91, NOBLE 32: Brylee Bishop scored 18 points as the Rams (6-0) beat the Knights (1-6) in North Berwick.

Ellie Gay added 14 points for Gorham and Anna Nelson had 10. Vanessa Walker scored nine points.

Meghan Kotsonis scored nine points for Noble.

TRAIP ACADEMY 51, ST. DOMINIC 29: Emme Hale scored 19 points as the Rangers (3-3) beat the Saints (2-3) in Auburn.

Hannah Thorsen had nine points for Traip.

Jessie Zimmerman led St. Dom’s with 13 points.

BRUNSWICK 76, LEAVITT 36: The Dragons (5-0) made 10 3-pointers in the first half on their way to a 41-20 lead, and beat the Hornets (1-4) in Turner.

Logan Brown scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers for Brunswick. Morgan Foster added 12 points, six assists and four steals, while eva Doring added 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Kelsie Carlton added 10 points.

Delaney Ennis scored 13 points for Leavitt.

GREELY 57, FREEPORT 45: Chelsea Gravier scored 23 points, powering the Rangers (4-2) past the Falcons (1-4) in Freeport.

Sophia Ippolito hit three 3-pointers on her way to 14 points. Asja Kellman added 11, including three 3-pointers for Greely.

Angel Pillsbury led Freeport with 15 points, while Mason Baker-Schlendering had 14.

– Michael Hoffer of The Forecaster contributed to this report.

