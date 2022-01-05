Norman W. Billings 1941 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Norman W. Billings, 80, of Woolwich, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 with is family by his side. Norman was born in Stonington on March 12, 1941 to Myrtle (Morey) and John Billings. After graduation in Stonington he worked for a time as a lobsterman until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam. Norman married his first wife, Brenda Powers and they made their home in Georgetown for 40 years. After Brenda’s death he met and married his second wife, Norma Caton. At the time of Norman’s passing they had been married 15 happy years. Norman was retired but had worked for Gene Reynolds and Sons Paving in Georgetown and later for 29 years until his retirement from BIW. Norman is survived by his wife,Norma; sisters Elaine B. Capen of Ellsworth and Lillian Anderson. He is also survived by a sister-in-law; step-grandchildren Les, Norma Jean, Robert; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several beloved niece and nephews. Norman was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Brenda; his brothers Everett and Donald, his sisters Kathleen and Ester, as well as by a stepsister, Mary Webber. He was also predeceased by several brother and sisters-in-law; and a stepdaughter, Debra. There will be two celebrations of life for Norman to be scheduled for a later date. One to be held locally and one to be held on Little Deer Isle. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

