MESA, Ariz. – It is with heavy heart to announce the death of Susan Helen Storer on Dec. 28, 2021 in Mesa, Ariz.

Sue was born in Portland on April 9, 1946. She lived and went to school in Yarmouth. She also went to Burdette College in Boston. Briefly, she lived in Burlington, Vt. before returning to Yarmouth.

In the 1980s after a visit to her brother in Arizona she sold her house in Yarmouth before moving to Arizona where she has lived until her passing.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents Richard, Ruth; and brother, John.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Maureen; nephews Michael and John, John’s wife Noel; five grandnieces and two grandnephews; as well as her dog, Chantel. She is also survived by her Uncle Harry, Nita and cousin Jone living in Maine.

Sue’s greatest joy in life was spending time with family. She had a happy life enjoying simple pleasures such as going to play bingo at the casino or at home with her dogs. She frequented art fairs and flea markets where she would always search for the perfect gift for friends and family. She will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Ariz. Interment of Susan’s cremated remains will follow at West Resthaven Cemetery, Glendale, Ariz. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Ariz. is compassionately serving the Storer family.

