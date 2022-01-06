LISBON — Lisbon took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, then outscored Mt. Abram by 11 down the stretch to win 56-44 in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game Thursday.

Levi Tibbetts scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for Lisbon, While Mason Booker added 13 and Caden Boone 11.

Payton Mitchell led Mt. Abram with 20 points and Adam Luce pitched in with 11.

BIDDEFORD 50, MT. ARARAT 36: Ayouba Fofana paced a 16-4 first-quarter run with eight of his 20 points as the Tigers (2-6) topped the Eagles (0-7) at Biddeford.

Fofana knocked down four 3-pointers. Jacob Landry contributed 12 points.

Brandon Emerson scored 10 points for Mt. Ararat.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »