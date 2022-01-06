SACO — Lindsay Fiorillo made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Scarborough to a 50-31 win over Thornton Academy in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Una Djuranovic added eight points, while Elisabeth LeFebvre and Caroline Hartley each had seven for the Red Storm (4-2).

Mikenzie Melendez scored 10 points for Thornton (5-2).

MASSABESIC 55, SOUTH PORTLAND 43: The Mustangs (5-2) used a late 14-2 run to pull away from the Red Riots (2-5) in South Portland.

Micaela Jacobs led the Mustangs with 21 points. Mary Duffy added nine and Lydia Desrochers had eight.

Ruth Boles paced South Portland with 13 points.

WELLS 74, TRAIP ACADEMY 33: Grace Ramsdell got 13 of her 32 points in the first quarter as the Warriors (6-0) busted out to a 25-4 lead and handled the Rangers (3-4) at Wells.

Grace Boucher added 12 points.

Emme Hale scored 18 points for Traip.

FREEPORT 49, LAKE REGION 32: Mason Baker-Schlendering scored seven of her 10 points during the first quarter as the Falcons (2-4) built a 15-4 lead en route to a win over the Lakers (2-5) in Freeport.

Angel Pillsbury paced Freeport with 11 points. Maddie Cormier and Isabella Orlando each scored eight.

Ava Smith led Lake Region with 14 points.

OCEANSIDE 74, LEAVITT 34: Bailey Breen scored 23 points to power the Mariners (8-0) past the Hornets (1-6) in Rockland.

Audrey MacKie knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 19 points for Oceanside. Anna Kingsbury chipped in with eight points.

Caitlyn McCoy led Leavitt with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 60, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 35: The Seagulls (7-0) flew out to a 23-5 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Guardians (1-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair scored 21 points and Tess Ferguson tossed in 12 for OOB.

Ellie Leach led Seacoast with 13 points.

