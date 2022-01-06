Maine health officials reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, another elevated daily total that suggests the highly transmissible omicron variant is spreading swiftly throughout the state.

Ten additional deaths were reported as well.

With Thursday’s total, the state has now tracked more than 150,000 confirmed or probable cases of the virus since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While a staggering total, Maine remains one of the states with the lowest transmission per capita. Only Vermont, Hawaii and Oregon have seen fewer.

The seven-day case average now stands at 746, compared to 909 cases on average two weeks ago and 643 cases per day this time last month. But daily case counts are becoming a less reliable metric for tracking the virus’ spread because tests are so hard to come by and because many people are using at-home tests whose results don’t always get reported to state officials.

Still, health officials expect official case counts to continue rising as the omicron variant takes hold. Across the U.S., the seven-day average has risen to more than 500,000 cases, which is the highest of the pandemic, although some of it is attributable to massive backlogs of cases that were reported all at once by many states. Deaths are still averaging more than 1,200 every day.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday there were 382 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals, five shy of the pandemic high set on Dec. 21 and 51 more than the total one week earlier. Of those, 117 were in critical care and 59 were on ventilators. Roughly 70 percent of all people hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the CDC, and the percentage is even higher among those in critical care.

The latest jump in hospitalizations in Maine comes as more and more health care workers are being forced to call out sick because of exposure to the virus.

Among more than 22,000 employees of MaineHealth, the state’s largest system, 842 were out sick with COVID-19 on Wednesday. And at Northern Light Health, 493 employees out of 12,000 systemwide were either out sick with COVID-19 or quarantining at home while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Hospitals across the country are seeing similar impacts, and hospitalizations have been rising steadily across the U.S. for nearly two months, even more so since Christmas. According to the U.S. CDC, the number of daily patients is 85,423, which is 39 percent higher than two weeks earlier.

Although there is some research that suggests the omicron variant is a milder form of the coronavirus, because it’s so contagious, it’s still leading to an increase in hospitalizations, especially for those who are unvaccinated or have other risk factors.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have dropped off somewhat in Maine after an increase in demand prior to the holiday. The state was routinely administering 10,000 doses or more most days last month but hasn’t reached that threshold since Dec. 21. Overall, the state has administered 962,726 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 71.6 percent of all residents, and 487,790 (36.3 percent) have gotten boosters.

