A snowstorm has shut down schools and blanketed the roads Friday morning, and the forecast is calling for 4 to 7 inches for coastal counties by the end of the day.

Flakes began to fall before dawn. The National Weather Service in Gray said the snow will fall move from south to north during the day and end in the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will likely develop in the afternoon and could reach 30 miles an hour in Cumberland County.

A winter storm watch is in effect for York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo counties.

“Travel could be difficult, especially for the morning commute,” the forecast said. “Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause areas of drifting snow.”

The Maine Turnpike Authority reduced the speed limit to 45 miles per hour. Coastal cities and towns shut down schools and libraries for the day. Among them are Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Biddeford, Saco, Yarmouth and Lewiston.

Parking bans have been declared for Friday night in Portland and a dozen towns. Courthouses were also closed.

The storm has not yet caused major power outages Friday morning, but the weather service warned that they are possible.

This story will be updated.

