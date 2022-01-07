SACO — Maureen M. (Ingoldsby) Clark, 85, of Saco, Maine, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Kennebunk.

Maureen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 29, 1936, a daughter of Joseph and Alberta (Stark) Ingoldsby. Maureen graduated from Milton High School and Lesley College. She taught K-12 in Massachusetts and Maine for many years, devoting significant time to raise her family. She enjoyed spending time in nature by the Saco River as well as teaching, practicing, and appreciating art.

Most of all, Maureen loved the time spent with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by many.

Maureen was predeceased by her husband Jay Clark on Oct. 23, 2003.

Maureen is survived by her son, Colin Clark and his wife Krista, son, Jonathan Clark, daughter Hilary Mitchell-Clark, and her grandson, Roe Mitchell-Clark. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Ingoldsby, sister, Patricia Ahearn, and sister, Kathleen Ingoldsby and husband Wayne Erickson, and several nieces and nephews.

Services are to be arranged for family and friends in the Summer of 2022. To view Maureen’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

