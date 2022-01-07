All classes and clubs at the Brunswick senior center People Plus are free for new members in January. People Plus offers over a dozen fitness classes and clubs each week. Pictured is a Chair Yoga class, offered twice a week. Masks are required for People Plus activities. For a full schedule of classes visit peopleplusmaine.org or call (207) 729-0757.
