Snow will continue to blanket parts of Maine Friday morning with snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour possible, according to the U.S. National Weather Services.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph and up to 7 inches of snowfall in some parts of the state are also possible. Snow began accumulating before sunrise Friday morning.

Most of the Midcoast region is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m.

School districts around the Midcoast have closed for the day due to the weather conditions. RSU 5, which serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham as well as RSU 1 — which covers Bath, Arrowsic, Phippsburg and Woolwich — and Topsham-area MSAD 75 are closed. Schools in Wiscasset, Brunswick, Lisbon and the West Bath School also announced closures Friday.

People Plus, a Brunswick-area senior community and teen center, will also remain closed due to the storm.

As of 9:19 a.m., no power outages have been reported around the Midcoast region, according to Central Maine Power.

