Brunswick councilors voted unanimously Thursday to enact an indoor mask mandate for all public spaces in town to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The controversial mandate requires both employees and customers to wear face coverings when inside a public building — examples of which include grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants. It was passed on an emergency basis and will come into effect on Jan. 12.

Modeled after the mandate Portland approved on Monday, exceptions are outlined for businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, patrons are allowed to remove masks when participating in the “primary purpose of the business,” like eating or drinking.

The mandate was approved in light of the omicron variant of COVID-19 — a more contagious but potentially less severe strain of the virus that was first detected in Maine on Dec. 17.

During Thursday’s meeting, Mid Coast Hospital publicly endorsed the town’s mask mandate proposal.

“We have remained at full capacity of inpatient beds now for over a month, really since just after Thanksgiving,” Mid-Coast Parkview Health President and CEO Lois Skillings told the council. “We have experienced the biggest surge of inpatient COVID patients since the very beginning of the pandemic.”

As of Thursday, there were 24 COVID-19 inpatients at Mid Coast Hospital. Skillings said the surge has forced the hospital to dial back services, with an example being a pause on non-emergent surgeries for those who would need an overnight stay. Frontline staff are going above and beyond, she added, and beds are lined up in the hallway outside of the emergency room “like something you see on television.”

The public comment portion of the meeting drew 10 speakers, seven of which were against the mandate and three of which were in favor.

