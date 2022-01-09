There will be no in-person instruction at Brunswick High School this week due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced Saturday.

In addition, there will be no instruction on Monday, as staff will report to work to prepare for remote learning, Potenziano wrote. All in-person co-curricular activities are also paused starting Monday.

The district attributes the increase in cases to a post-winter break surge.

“It is with enormous regret that I have to inform you the COVID-19 post-December break surge has proven too much. As a result, we must pause all in-person instruction at Brunswick High School,” wrote Potenziano.

“While the case counts at our three other schools are high, the fact is, our staff, specifically our BHS health services team, has tried valiantly to support each and every student and staff member, but the situation is untenable.”

The school department anticipates in-person learning to restart on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As of Sunday, the district had reported 43 active cases of COVID-19 at the high school. Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 78 cases have been reported at Brunswick High, 35 of which have recovered.

Among the department’s other three schools — Kate Furbish Elementary, Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary and Brunswick Junior High — 62 additional active cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Sunday.

