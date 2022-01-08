SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return Sunday against Cleveland as planned.

The Golden State star made it official with his own creative announcement on Instagram as he so loves to do.

Thompson has been cleared to play and will play in his first game in more than 2 1/2 years after being sidelined by two devastating injuries.

Coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t confirm Thompson’s status following practice Saturday, saying “it’s not my announcement or decision to make.” He also instructing the media to watch their phones with thanks for putting up with his “charade.”

Thompson will start but with fewer minutes for now.

The 31-year-old Thompson hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals as Toronto clinched the championship. While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging the day before training camp began.

“When he comes back, if it’s tomorrow night, it will be one of the most emotional nights of my basketball life,” Kerr said.

Thompson, now sporting an old-school headband he plans to stick with as his curly hair is longer, knows it will take time to build back up to his pre-injury minutes and performance on both ends of the floor.

“The game needs Klay, he’s one of the best shooters to ever play this game,” teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson said. “… The magnitude of this moment is so big.”

KNICKS: New York Kncks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews.

The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

GRIZZLIES 123, CLIPPERS 108: Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and Memphis tied a franchise record with its eighth straight win, winning in Los Angeles.

It is the fifth time in Memphis’ history and first since 2015 it has won eight straight. The Grizzlies prevailed despite missing All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who sat out due to left thigh soreness. They were also without Coach Taylor Jenkins after he entered health and safety protocols.

Memphis has also won 11 of its last 12 road games, with the only loss during that stretch coming on Dec. 23 vs. Golden State.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »