MIDDLETON, CONN. — Mia Roy scored 32 points as Bates Colleges beat Wesleyan, 91-82, in a women’s basketball game on Sunday afternoon.

Ariana Dalia contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Bobcats (8-1, 1-0 NESCAC) also got 14 points from Morgan Kennedy, 10 points and 11 rebounds from Brianna Gadaleta and 10 assists from Meghan Graff.

Maddie Clark paced Wesleyan (6-7, 0-1) with 19 points.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 74, (21) KENTUCKY 54: Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Gamecocks (15-1, 3-1 SEC) improved to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season with a win over the Wildcats (8-4, 1-1) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 junior All-American, was nearly unstoppable around the basket — she had 10 points and eight boards by halftime — and matched the school mark with her ninth straight game with double-figure points and rebounds.

(5) N.C. STATE 76, MIAMI 64: Elissa Cunane scored 19 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 and the Wolfpack (14-2, 5-0 ACC) remained atop the Atlantic Coast Conference by holding off the Hurricanes (7-5, 0-2) in Coral Gables, Florida.

Kayla Jones added 11 points and six assists for the Wolfpack (14-2, 5-0), who only led by three early in the fourth quarter before pulling away.

(7) TENNESSEE 70, MISSISSIPPI 58: Jordan Horston scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Volunteers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) over Ole Miss (13-2, 1-1) in Oxford, Mississippi, snapping the Rebels’ 13-game winning streak.

The Lady Vols built a 20-point lead early in the third quarter and Ole Miss could never pull back to within single digits.

(8) MICHIGAN 76, RUTGERS 47: Naz Hlllman and Leigha Brown each scored 19 points as the Wolverines (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) rolled past the Scarlet Knights (7-10, 0-5) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Maddie Nolan added 14 points for the Wolverines.

(9) TEXAS 93, RIO GRANDE VALLEY 58: Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points in just 19 minutes, and the Longhorns (11-2) defeated the Vaqueros (5-9) in Austin, Texas.

The game was a last-minute addition made Friday as both schools had league games postponed because of the coronavirus. The Vaqueros were supposed to play at New Mexico State while the Longhorns were originally playing at No. 14 Baylor.

(10) MARYLAND 87, MINNESOTA 73: Chloe Bibby scored 23 points to lead a balanced offense and help the Terrapins (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) beat the Golden Gophers (7-3, 2-0) in Minneapolis.

Angel Reese added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland, while Ashley Owusu chipped in 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Diamond Miller had 12 points and six assists.

(11) UCONN 63, CREIGHTON 55: Caroline Ducharme led a balanced attack with 17 points and 11th-ranked and the depleted Huskies (7-3, 2-0 Big East) defeated the Bluejays (10-4, 5-1) in Storrs, Connecticut after a lengthy layoff.

The Huskies had missed their last four games because of COVID protocols and had just seven players available to hand the Bluejays’ their first league loss, ending a four-game winning streak.

(15) GEORGIA 72, ALABAMA 68: Jenna Staiti scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and forced a crucial turnover in the closing seconds as the Bulldogs 13-3, 2-2 SEC) overcame a 19-point halftime deficit to beat the Crimson Tide (10-5, 1-3) in Athens, Georgia.

Que Morrison scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, who shot 65 percent in the second half.

(16) GEORGIA TECH 67, VIRGINIA 31: Nerea Hermosa scored 20 points, Lorela Cubaj added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Yellow Jackets (11-3, 2-1 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (3-0, 0-2) in Atlanta.

Mckenna Dale hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Virginia its first lead of the game at 18-16 but Eylia Love hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets in front for good and spark a 10-0 run.

(17) DUKE 74, SYRACUSE 65: Onome Akinbode-James scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and the Blue Devils (11-2, 2-1 ACC) beat the Orange (8-7, 1-4) in Syracuse, New York.

Akinbode-James made 5 of 9 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Blue Devils, adding six rebounds. Miela Goodchild sank four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman reserve Shayeann Day-Wilson scored eight of her 13 points in the first half to help Duke take a 40-28 lead into intermission. Lexi Gordon scored 11 and Jade Williams pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

(22) IOWA 95, NEBRASKA 86: Caitlin Clark scored 31 points, McKenna Warnock 23 and Monika Czinano had eight of her 20 in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Hawkeyes (8-4, 2-1 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers (13-2, 2-2) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Clark had 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in posting her sixth double-double this season, Warnock had a career high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and grabbed 10 rebounds for her second double-double. Kate Martin added 12 points for Iowa.

FLORIDA 97, (25) TEXAS A&M 89: Zipporah Broughton scored a career-high 28 points, Kiki Smith added 27 and they combined for 11 of Florida’s 13 points in the second overtime to lead the Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) over the Aggies (10-5, 0-3) in College Station, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESLEYAN 81, BATES 72: Nicky Johnson scored 19 points, Jared Langs had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cardinals (13-1, 1-0 NESCAC) held off the Bobcats (5-4, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Wesleyan overcame a 29-point performance by Stephon Baxter. Stephen Ward added 16 points and 15 rebounds for Bates.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 2, AMHERST 2: Matteo Mangiardi scored with 1:35 remaining to hep the Mammoths (2-6-1, 1-4-1 NESCAC) tie the Polar Bears (2-4-2, 2-2-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

After Ryan Tucker scored for Amherst 8:29 into the first period, Bowdoin’s Bobby Pearl and Chris Brown had consecutive goals with Pearl tying it at 1 at 12:09 and Brown gave the Polar Bears the lead at 18:23.

Alex Kozic stopped 41 shots for Bowdoin. Connor Leslie made 34 saves for Amherst.

