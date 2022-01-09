I’m a 12-year-old at a middle school. I’m a Mainer who loves winter. And I’m ready for climate action.
Good endings. That’s all we have, isn’t it? We’re all tired of hearing pessimistic news surrounding various issues; but climate change is the “threat multiplier.” Climate change makes all the other issues worse, and it costs our lives and our home. Any documentary or book about the climate crisis ends with, “We can do this!” We can do this, but only if we take it seriously and can have a team with a focus.
When you read this, are you going to take a few notes and put it aside, or are you going to research actions everyday people like you can take? We watch a documentary, buy a compost bin and go back to our plane trips and inefficient heating systems. Isn’t it better to be honest and say, “There are no good endings here, we’re doomed?”
The news is difficult to accept, and that’s why we say, “Here’s what you can do.” Help our home, children and future by checking out Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a volunteer organization focused on climate change. We’re pushing for a carbon fee, charged to polluter companies, and a dividend check returned to everyone. Just go to cclusa.org/take-action for quick and easy to-dos that benefit us all.
Even if there are many miles to a good ending, wouldn’t you like to be a part of the first few steps?
Thea Dugas
Portland
